Lady Tigers roll over Westwood

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Lady Tigers had 21 points from Jalie Dawson in a 61-28 victory over the Palestine Westwood Lady Panthers Friday.

KeiKei Walker, Charlsey Stearman and Alliyah Coleman had eight points. ShaKera Thompson had six and Taliha Dora had four points.

In the Tigers game, Malakoff won by a score of 60-58. Tyler Russell finished with 24 points to lead the Tigers.

Kadderious Thomas had eight, JaQuaylon Hart had seven, Katoriuhn Dewberry had six, QT Barker had five, Danyal Littleton had four, Jake Lee had three and Breashawn Williams had two.