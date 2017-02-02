Lady Cardinals home-win streak ends at 88 games after mid-court brawl forces forfeit

Posted by : admin | On : February 2, 2017

Special to The News

ATHENS–Trinity Valley Community College announced Friday it will forfeit its upcoming women’s basketball games against Blinn College and Jacksonville College.

The forfeits are a result of all Lady Cardinal players having been ejected in a game Wednesday night at Kilgore College.

Leading 43-28 with 6:25 left in the third quarter, an altercation occurred near midcourt, resulting in players from both teams leaving the bench area and entering the court.

Following the ejection of all players from both teams, officials suspended the game.

The NJCAA has declared the game a no contest.

NJCAA rules state in the event of an ejection for a violent action, which leaving the bench during an on-court incident is considered, a player is suspended for two games.

“The events at the game disappoint us,” said TVCC president Dr. Jerry King. “We do not tolerate such behavior at Trinity Valley Community College and we take incidents like this very seriously.

“Our student-athletes must understand this, and that there are consequences for their actions. We have to make this a teachable moment with the understanding this is unacceptable.”

The Lady Cardinals went into the Kilgore game ranked No. 9 nationally with a 17-2 season record and perfect 9-0 conference mark.

The Lady Cardinals were scheduled to play Blinn at home Saturday at 2 p.m. Due to the game’s forfeiture, they will end their Cardinal Gym win streak, which began on Jan. 13, 2010, at 88 games.

Following an open date next Wednesday (Feb. 1), the Lady Cardinals were scheduled to take on Jacksonville on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. in the annual Play 4 Kay game.

That event has now been moved to Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. against Paris.

The Lady Cardinals’ next scheduled game is Wednesday, Feb. 8, at San Jacinto.

Game time is 5:30 p.m. They will carry a 17-4 season record and 9-2 conference record into the game.

A similar ruling will likely affect the Kilgore College Lady Ranger basketball team.

The TVCC Cardinal men’s basketball team will take on Tyler at home on Saturday, Feb. 4 in a 4 p.m. tipoff.