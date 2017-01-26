Walden selected for All-State Band

Posted by : admin | On : January 26, 2017

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print



The News Staff ReportsMALAKOFF–Malakoff High School senior and member of the “Pride of Malakoff High School Band” Julia Walden, has been chosen for the 2017 Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All-State Band.More than 9,000 high school band students across Texas auditioned in 22 regions for a place in their respective all-region bands. The top chairs in each region advanced to one of five area auditions in the state. Of those 2,222 students, only 295 were selected for all-state honors.Walden plays the flute under the direction of Band Director Chad Bentley and is also a private student of Sue Bugg. This is her first time to perform as a member of the ATSSB All-State Band.Walden is the daughter of Curtis and Tawna Walden of Malakoff and enjoys playing in the East Texas Youth Orchestra as well as performing as a part of the Malakoff Theater Troupe. Her other interests include Journalism.Bentley, who in his high school days was one of only five others who made All-State Band from Malakoff, said, “We are extremely proud of Julia and all she has accomplished. She has worked very hard for many years and deserves this honor.”The ATSSB All-State Bands will meet in rehearsals in San Antonio from Feb. 8-11 and present a concert on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Lila Cockrell Theatre of the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. Joseph Missal of Oklahoma State University will be the clinician-conductor. The symphonic band will premiere a piece by Johnnie Vinson, commissioned by ATSSB for the event.