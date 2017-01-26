No. 9 ranked Lady Cardinals win again

Posted by : admin | On : January 26, 2017

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The No. 9-ranked Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals took care of business Saturday against the No. 21-ranked Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies.

The Lady Cardinals won, 84-56, to improve to 17-2 overall and 9-0 in Region XIV conference play.

The victory extended the Lady Cardinals home win streak to 88 games.

The Lady Cardinals were led by Naomi Davenport with 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Leah Mathis had 11 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal, Monique Mills had 10 rebounds, and one assist and Shakeela Fowler had 10 points, eight assists, one rebound and one steal.

Christalah Lyons had eight points, Malaysia McHenry, Jordan Alexander and Rainey Kuykendall had six, while Dominique Mills and Dajah Daniel had four.

Trinity Valley returns to action Wednesday at Kilgore. The tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals improved to 16-4 overall and 7-2 in Region XIV conference play with a 94-77 victory at Paris Junior College Saturday.

The Cardinals trailed by 12 early in the second half against Paris before outscoring the Dragons 47-18 the rest of the way.

Hyron Edwards led the way with 25 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Jaime Echenique had 21 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks and Amaad Wainright had 16 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

Josh Stamps had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists and Andres Ibarguen had seven points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Brandon Holley and Ryan Preston had five points and Lorenzo Phillips had two points.

TVCC returns to action Wednesday at Cardinal Gym against Panola. The tip is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and is webcast by the Cardinal Sports Network.

On Saturday, the Cardinals travel to Corsicana to face Navarro at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast by KCKL 95.9 FM and online at www.kcklfm.com.