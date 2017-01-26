Lady Hornets fall to Mexia on the road

The News Staff Reports

MEXIA–The Athens Lady Hornets lost on the road to its district rival Mexia Lady Cats Jan. 24, 66-34.

The loss drops the Lady Hornets overall record to 5-10 on the season and 0-5 in District 18-4A play. Mexia won the first meeting by a similar score, 62-30.

At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Cats held an 18-6 lead and extended the lead to 36-14 at the half.

The Lady Hornets were at their best in the third quarter, outscoring Mexia, 18-14 to cut the deficit to within 50-32. The fourth quarter wasn’t as good for them and Athens was outscored 16-2 for the 66-34 finale.

The Lady Hornets were led in scoring by Raveon Rodriguez with 10 points. Tamaya Hubbard had eight, Hallie Williams had six, Kelcee Johnson and Asha Chilton had four and Aaliyah Minifee had two.

AHS returns to action Friday as they host Fairfield at 6:15 p.m. at AHS Gymnasium.

Athens is scheduled to wrap up the season Jan. 31 at Palestine and Feb. 3 against Madisonville for Senior Night at AHS gymnasium.