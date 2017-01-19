TVCC hosts National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association rodeo

Posted by : admin | On : January 19, 2017

Special to The News

ATHENS–Trinity Valley Community College is hosting the 9th annual National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Rodeo, Feb. 10-11, at the Fairground Park in Athens.

The event will feature approximately 400 contestants from 20 colleges and universities including: Hill College, Southwest Texas Junior College, McNeese State University, Louisiana State University, Trinity Valley Community College, Northeast Texas Community College, Lone Star Community College – Montgomery, Panola Junior College, Texas A&M University, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas A&M University – Kingsville, and Wharton County Junior College.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. each evening at The Henderson County Fair Park Complex with slack beginning at noon Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Each night during the rodeo performance, children can compete in a Calf Scramble to win prizes.

Each NIRA member college has its own club composed of student members and sponsored by a faculty advisor who supervises the club’s activities. Each year, a 6-member men’s team and a 4-member women’s team from each school travel to the regional rodeos competing against other NIRA member schools. Those not chosen for the team may compete on an individual basis and still be eligible for all prizes except those given to the team. The top three contestants in each event from each of the NIRA’s 11 regions qualify to compete in the CNFR. The top two men’s teams and women’s teams also qualify from the regions.

General admission tickets are $5.00 each and may be purchased in advance at Lone Star Western Wear in Athens, or on the night of the performance at the gate. Admission is free with a current TVCC ID. All proceeds generated by the rodeo are given back to the students to further their education.

Several local hotels are offering competitive rates for rodeo competitors and families. Please contact the Holiday Inn Express, Best Western Royal Mountain Inn, and Super 8 to learn more. Don’t forget to mention that you’re with the TVCC Rodeo event to receive these special rates.