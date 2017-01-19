Malakoff girls, boys lose to Teague at home

The News Staff Reports

The Malakoff Lady Tigers dropped a district contest to Teague, 50-42, Friday in Malakoff.

The Lady Tigers were led by Kamry Hurd with 13 points. Jalie Dawson had 12, Taliha Dora had seven, Nakeya Kelley had four and Charlsey Stearman and KeiKei Walker had two each.

The boys team also fell to the Lions, that game by the score of 73-61.

The Tigers were led by Tyler Russell with 21 points. Katoriuhn Dewberry had 12, Danyal Littleton and Breashawn Williams had seven, JaQuaylon Hart had six, QT Barker, Jake Lee, Kadderious Thomas and AJ Cook had two.