Community celebrates King's legacy

By Delanda S. JohnsonSpecial to The NewsMALAKOFF–This Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday was filled with gospel music and a strong message about Dr. King and the comparison with Jesus Christ.On Saturday Jan. 14, Johnson Chapel A. M. E. Church’s “Annual Gospel Explosion” honored Rev. Dr. King with local choirs, solos and a powerful mime by Malakoff High School Senior Xavier McCullar.On Monday, Jan. 16, the Henderson County Black History Committee held its “Annual Candlelight Vigil” to give the congregation time to reflect and honor an American hero.Associate Pastor Larue Rockhill Baptist Church Rev. Rickey Johnson, used a theme “Love Your Enemies,” from Luke 6:27-31.Rev. Johnson said that Rev. Dr. King was a man who was always out to help someone else and noted that Rev. Dr. King would turn a negative into a positive. Rev. Dr. King stood up for what he believed in and he paid a high price for his convictions, death.“Just like Jesus, a man who stood up for what He believed in. A man who would always turn the other cheek. Jesus, a man who taught us to love our enemies; also to know that we must treat others as we would like to be treated. Jesus paid a high price for his convictions, death. He died for all of our sins and if we want to see Jesus, we must love our enemies,” said Rev. Johnson.“Rev. Dr. King died for civil rights and equality for African Americans. Jesus died for all of mankind. However, both men had the same message, ‘Love thy neighbor as thy love thyself,’ added Rev. Johnson.