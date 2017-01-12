Malakoff celebrates Malakoff ISD/Coach accepts city proclamation

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF—Malakoff ISD had a big year and all of Malakoff is proud. The turnout for the rally held Jan. 7 at the Malakoff Community Center proved to all just how proud the community is.

What started out as a celebration for the Malakoff Tigers and their record-breaking year going all the way to the semi-finals, turned into a celebration for Malakoff ISD, its accomplishments and ultimately for all of Malakoff. There were many reasons for hometown pride.

MISD’s achievements include:

• Tool Elementary named a Blue Ribbon School, joining Malakoff Elementary in the honor.

• UIL – Malakoff Elementary won district, High School won second in Prose and sixth in Spelling at the State UIL meet.

• Band – First Division at Regional UIL, First Division at UIL marching contest, qualified for area placing 7 out of 22 bands.

• Theatre – won district and went to regionals in one-act play and performed another musical.

• Athletics – Cross-country went to regionals.

• Volleyball went to bi-district for the first time in seven years.

• Boys Basketball went to area, girls’ to regional semi-finals.

• Softball went to regional finals.

• Track won state I high jump.

• Golf went to bi-district.

• Tennis went to bi-district.

• Football – 13-0 year, first regional championship in Henderson County in eleven man football history.

During the three-hour event, Malakoff Mayor Delois Pagitt presented a proclamation to Malakoff Athletic Director Jamie Driskell.

The proclamation read “Presented by the City of Malakoff Governing Body honoring the Malakoff Independent School District, the 2016 Malakoff state semi-finalist football team and the 2016 National Blue Ribbon Tool Elementary School. Whereas the governing body of the City of Malakoff would like to recognize and commend the Malakoff Independent School District for its academic and athletic performance for 2016; the City of Malakoff is in strong support of the Malakoff School System and its history.

“Whereas; the dedication of hard work, sportsmanship, talent and exceptional efforts of all those persons contributing to the Malakoff Independent School Districts success to be commended; and whereas; Congratulations to the 2016 Malakoff football team ‘The Tigers,” for making history, and becoming the 2016 state semi-finalist; and coach Jamie Driskell and his staff, school administrators, teachers and parents and all supporting citizens of the City of Malakoff; and now therefore be it proclaimed by the Governing Body of the City of Malakoff that the Malakoff Independent School District, the 2016 state semi-finalist football team, and all the academic teams be honored for their successful year.

“Be it further proclaimed that the Governing Body of the City of Malakoff calls on all of our community to join the family and friends in the celebration and honoring of the accomplishments of the Malakoff Independent School District.

“Be it resolved, I have here set my hand, and caused the seal of the City of Malakoff to be affixed this seventh day of January, A.D. 2016.”