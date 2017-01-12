Lady Tigers knock off Elkhart

January 12, 2017

The News Staff Reports

ELKHART–The Malakoff Lady Tigers started quickly and never let up in their 60-17 dominating victory Jan. 6 over Elkhart at Elkhart High School gym.

The Lady Tigers improve to 13-7 overall and 3-1 in district play.

Malakoff started hot, racing out to a 17-2 lead after one quarter of play. The Lady Tigers, led by senior forward Jalie Dawson’s 18 points, kept up the defensive pressure in the second quarter.

The pressure createdturnovers by the Elkhart offens, which in turn led to easy fast break points, helping the Lady Tigers take a 37-9 lead into halftime. Malakoff led 46-12 after three quarters of play.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers wrapped up the dominating performance by outscoring Elkhart 14-5 in the frame, taking the 43-point win.

Malakoff senior Kamry Hurd had 14 points and five steals in the victory and junior Nakeya Kelley had 13 points, six rebounds and six steals in the game.

Dawson also had seven rebounds and five steals for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers will be in action at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 when they host Teague in a district battle.