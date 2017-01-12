Council discusses plans for Athens Municipal Airport/Water plant’s improvements public meeting set for Jan. 18

By Rachel Williams

The News Correspondent

ATHENS–With a waiting list a year long for hangar space at the municipal airport, Athens City Council members are looking at ways to capture that lost revenue through a master plan to expand the airport’s capacity. However, the Federal Aviation Administration requires that all repairs be completed first.

The Athens Municipal Airport is a city-owned public-use airport located southeast of the central business district of Athens. Since the summer of 2016, city officials and the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) have coordinated efforts to conduct required maintenance on critical sections of the airport, such as the taxiway. Funding for maintenance projects comes from a variety of sources, including city, state and national designated for airport upkeep.

On Monday, a master plan was discussed for the airport. The major options in front of the master planners are expanding the airport itself or increasing the number of hangars available for lease. At current capacity, the airport can host at least 6,000 aircraft operations in a year. Expanding the airport will only increase activity, thus increasing revenue.

Increasing the number of hangars at the airport, will allow those on the current hangar waiting list the opportunity to store their aircraft. A hangar waiting list has been in place for more than a year. Hangar leases are renewed annually and two new lessees will be removed from the waiting list to use hangars left unleased at the close of fiscal year 2016. As part of the master planning process, analysis will be conducted to ensure that hangar leases are appropriate for the market. The master planners will consider all options in the development of the best case scenario for Athens Municipal Airport.

The city council is also seeking public input during a special meeting planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Partnership Center, 201 W. Corsicana St. in Athens to discuss capital improvements and changes to the water treatment plant. At a recent meeting, repairs to an existing water well were discussed. By shortening the well, adding a vacuum and two pressure reliefs, the water system will now have greater capacity. Additionally, the ground water drawn from this well will not require as much treatment as surface water does.

In other business, the city council:

• Approved the implementation of a Records Management Program.

• Resolved to apply to TEXSTAR, an investment service created by local governments for local governments, as a means of diversifying the city’s portfolio of investments.

• Approved a request from the Athens Economic Development Corporation regarding Minor Plat, Lot 6 Block 1 Industrial Park Addition, Unit III.