Athens falls in district battle

The News Staff Reports

MEXIA–The Athens Lady Hornets started their District 18-4A matchup against Mexia on a great note. The Lady Hornets led 16-15 after one period of play, but struggled for points the rest of the way as Mexia beat the Lady Hornets 62-30 Jan 6 at Mexia High School gym.

Going into the second quarter, the Lady Hornets playing with Mexia point for point, but their shooting went ice cold in the quarter and Mexia took a 32-17 lead into halftime.

Mexia kept up the offensive pressure, scoring 14 points in the third quarter to lead 46-23 heading to the final frame. The Black Cats continued their offensive onslaught, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter for the 62-30 final.

The Lady Hornets were led by Raveon Rodriguez with eight points, while Jennifer Bradford and Asha Chilton each chipped in five points. Jazzmine Johnson added four points, Tamya Hubbard tossed in three points, Taylor Stiles and Kara Smith each had two points and Hallie Williams scored one point for the Lady Hornets in the game.

The Lady Hornets are now 0-1 in district play, and will play at home at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 against Palestine.