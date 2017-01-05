Man charged with drunk driving death

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS—A man with two prior offenses for driving under the influence of alcohol has been charged with a third drunk driving charge. This one in connection with the death of his passenger.

Raymond Don Crutcher, 34, of Athens was booked into the Henderson County Jail after his passenger in a Dec. 18 wreck died Christmas Day from her injuries. Crutcher now faces a charge of Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Motor Vehicle. He is being held on a $200,000 bond. Crutcher was arrested at a residence on Waverly Way Dec. 28.

The Athens Police Department reports the wreck happened in the 800 block of East Tyler Street shortly before 11 p.m. Dec. 18. Crutcher was driving a 2011-model Jeep when it left the highway and hit two power poles.

His passenger, 27-year-old Ruth Morales was injured and transferred for emergency medical care. Crutcher was charged with Intoxicated Assault with Motor Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated. He was released the same day on bonds totaling $14,500. He remains incarcerated again with the new manslaughter charge.

His past criminal record begins at age 18 with a DUI in 2001 for which he paid a $500 fine. He repeated the offense in 2003 at age 19, and was convicted of a DWI the next year at age 20, for which he pleaded guilty and paid $1,216. All three offenses occurred in the month of June. Crutcher was born in October. The fourth drunk driving charge resulted in the death of his passenger.