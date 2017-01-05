Malakoff tournament champs/Lady Tigers maul Wills Point in final, 65-17

Posted by : admin | On : January 5, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

The News Staff Writer

KAUFMAN–The Malakoff Lady Tigers won the Kaufman Holiday Tournament by beating the Wills Point Lady Tigers 65-17 in the championship game. Malakoff made it to the championship game by beating Paris 51-45 in the first round of the tournament and followed that up with a 53-45 win over Quinlan Ford.

Malakoff got going early against Wills Point, using pressure defense and a fast-break offense to overwhelm Wills Point. Malakoff led 12-0 after one quarter of play.

The Lady Tigers kept the pressure on and took at 35-6 lead into the halftime locker room. In the third quarter, Malakoff got the lead to 39 points at 55-16.

The Lady Tigers scored 10 more points in the fourth quarter while only giving up a single point to take the 48-point victory. Malakoff was led by 37 points from Jalie Dawson and nine from Nakeya Kelley. Dawson and Kelley were both named to the All-Tournament Team for their performances.

Malakoff got off to a 14-9 lead against Paris in the first quarter of the opening round game.

Paris kept it close in the second quarter as Malakoff took a 27-23 lead into halftime. The Lady Tigers extended the lead to seven after three quarters of play at 41-34.

The Lady Tigers were outscored 11-10 in the fourth quarter but still took a 10-point win. Kamry Hurd led the team in scoring against Paris with 21 points. Dawson added 16 points in the win.

In the second game of the day for the Lady Tigers, the first half was a low-scoring defensive struggle, as the Lady Tigers led Quinlan Ford 9-6 after one quarter of play and 17-11 at halftime.

Quinlan Ford came out in the second half and outscored the Lady Tigers 14-14 in the third quarter to cut the margin to 29-25. The Lady Tigers got going offensively in the fourth quarter, putting up 24 points in the final frame to hold on for a 53-45 victory and advance to the championship game.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Dawson’s 23 points, followed by Hurd who had 12 points in the win.

The Lady Tigers improve to 12-7 overall and 2-1 in district play. The Lady Tigers will be in action Friday, Jan 6 when they host Elkhart. JV games will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity game.