Hornets win Wagstaff tourney/Athens wins 14th straight game with victory over Mabank

Posted by : admin | On : January 5, 2017

The News Staff Reports

TYLER–The Athens Hornets continued their hot streak by beating their rivals, the Brownsboro Bears in the championship game of the Wagstaff Holiday Tournament played Dec. 28-30 in Tyler. The Hornets made it to the championship by beating Chapel Hill in the opening round and beating Kilgore in the second round to advance.

The Hornets and Bears played a close first quarter as the Bears led 14-13 after one period of play. Athens ramped it up in the second quarter, however, and took a 35-30 lead into halftime. Athens extended its lead over the Bears to 52-44 heading into the final frame. The two teams traded baskets the rest of the way, with the Hornets coming away with a 70-61 victory to take the Gold Bracket championship. Leading the way for the Hornets in the win was junior guard Miles Koehler, who poured in 29 points. Senior post Jabrile Richardson added 16 points, junior Chris Taylor tossed in 10 points and juniors Javiry Bowman and Gary Lyons each scored six points in the win.

The Hornets’ offense was ready to play in the first game of the tournament against Chapel Hill. Led by 30 points from Koehler, including six of ten from three- point range, the Hornets scored 94 points in route to a 94-71 thumping of the Tigers. Athens led by five points after one quarter and kept that five-point lead into halftime at 44-39. The Hornets continued its offensive onslaught, extending the lead to 66-55 heading to the final quarter of play.

Athens scored 22 points in each of the first three quarters, but topped that in the final frame, putting up 28 points in the final eight minutes and running away with the win. Guard Javiry Bowman scored 23 for the Hornets, followed by 18 from six-foot three-inch senior post Richardson. Lyons added eight points, Taylor tossed in seven, junior Xavious Fulton added four points and sophomores Rhe’Jhi Sherfield and Casey Wilson added two points each.

In the second game of the tournament, the Hornets led by four points after one quarter and led 41-34 at halftime against Kilgore. Both teams put up 18 points in the third quarter to keep the margin at seven points heading into the fourth quarter. Athens added to its lead and walked away with a 75-66 win. Lyons and Bowman each had 15 points in the victory. Richardson tossed in 12 points, Taylor added five points and Fulton had four points in the game.

In action from Jan 3, the Hornets overcame a shaky first half to beat the Mabank Panthers at Mabank High School gymnasium. The Hornets and Panthers were tied at 20 at halftime, as the Panthers slowed down the pace to keep Athens from getting fast break opportunities. The Hornets made adjustments at halftime and picked up the pace of the game, as well as picking up its defensive pressure. The Hornets outscored the Panthers 21-14 in the third quarter to take the seven-point lead into the final quarter. The Hornets kept the pressure on defensively, forcing Mabank into eight turnovers in the second half. The lead grew to 50-37 with just under five minutes remaining in the game. Athens stretched the lead to 54-39 with 3:50 remaining, its largest lead of the game. Lyons led the Hornets with 17 points. Bowman finished with 14 points, Koehler tossed in 10 points, Taylor had nine points, Richardson added eight points and Fulton contributed one point in the win.

The Hornets improve to 16-2 on the season. The Hornets will travel to Canton to play the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 10 in their final game before district play starts.