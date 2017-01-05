Home / , , , , , / Henderson County swears in newly elected officials

Henderson County swears in newly elected officials

January 5, 2017

Judge Dan Moore administers the oath of office to Scott McKee as the 392nd District Court Judge in Henderson County, Jan. 2.

Mark Hall is sworn in as Henderson County District Attorney.

Henderson County Judge Richard Sanders administers the oath of office to Precinct 1 Commissioner Ken Hayes Jan. 2. at the courthouse in Athens. He replaces Scotty Thomas, who retired from office serviing Malakoff, Cross Roads, Trinidad, and Tool.

Chuck McHam (left) takes the oath as Precinct 3 Commissioner from his friend and Brownsboro High School classmate Court-at-law Judge Scott Williams.

Mitch Baker takes the oath of office as Preinct 2 Constable, serving with an office in Seven Points, on Jan. 2 in a ceremony held at the Henderson County Courthouse.

