Henderson County swears in newly elected officials
The News Staff Reports ATHENS—A man with two prior offenses for driving under the influence of alcohol has been charged with a third drunk driving charge. This one in connection with the death of his passenger. Raymond Don Crutcher, 34, of Athens was booked into the Henderson County Jail after his passenger in a Dec. […]
By Rollin Hadsell The News Staff Writer KAUFMAN–The Malakoff Lady Tigers won the Kaufman Holiday Tournament by beating the Wills Point Lady Tigers 65-17 in the championship game. Malakoff made it to the championship game by beating Paris 51-45 in the first round of the tournament and followed that up with a 53-45 win over […]
