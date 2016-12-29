Johnny Hughes

John Weldon (Johnny) Hughes, 60, of Malakoff, has been called home to reside in eternity with his Lord and Savior.

He grew up attending First Baptist Church of Malakoff. He was born to Don and Hilda Jo Hughes May 24, 1956. He attended Malakoff schools where he participated and excelled in sports and academics.

Johnny grew up spending lots of time with his grandfather Grady Johnson in Mankin, where he found the love of fishing and hunting.

On May 31, 1975, he married his high school and forever sweetheart, Meg Green. They have enjoyed a full life together raising two sons, hunting, fishing, and enjoying sports, music and family, not in this order.

Johnny’s family was his greatest achievement and he would be the first to make that claim. He had a tremendous amount of pride in his marriage, in his sons Robert and Richard, and his daughter-in-law Christy, but his pride was immeasurable when he spoke of Mackenzie, Bailey and Makayla. His precious granddaughters had him wrapped tightly around their fingers and filled his heart with joy.

“Doodle Ray” was also a second basemen for a slow pitch softball team called the Cedar Creek All Stars where he and a close knit group of men traveled to tournaments and played many games over a ten-year period of time, where more times than not, they were victorious.

He traveled many years to Colorado with his buddies where he loved to elk hunt.

Johnny retired this year from Luminant Generation Company after 42 years of faithful service.

Johnny knew and trusted his Lord. He was a man of many actions and deeds of kindness and love.

He was preceded in death by his mother Hilda Hughes and his nephew Ashtyn Hughes.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Meg Hughes, son and daughter Robert and Christy Hughes, his son Richard Hughes, three granddaughters Mackenzie, Bailey and Makayla Hughes, parents Don Hughes and Charleen, brothers Wesley Hughes, Danny Hughes and Quinn, Billy Hughes and Shannon, sisters Lisa Garrison and Jerry, Donna Calvert and Scott, Cindy Garrison and Ray, Dana Tunnell and Jeff, father-in-law James Green and Ruth, brothers-in-law Preston Green and Sheri, Mike Green and Barbara and sister-in-law Charlsey Holler and Jeff. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. And John Boy is loved by all.

A memorial service was held Dec. 29, 2016 at First Baptist Church in Malakoff with Bro. Tommy Hayes officiating.