Eula Bush Robinson

2016 Sports Year in Review By Rollin Hadsell The News Staff Writer Highlighted by Malakoff’s historic run through the playoffs, the Henderson County area was witness to many great accomplishments by the students at four area schools throughout 2016. Take a look and enjoy the look at the successes of the year. CROSS COUNTRY Malakoff girls and boys cross country […] Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

Read More

In the rearview, a look back at 2016 HENDERSON COUNTY–2016 may well go down in history for its tumultuous and many would say dysfunctional election season which began with contentious primaries. The outcome of the U.S. Presidential Election, drew about 1.4 million more Americans in this year’s election than in 2012, but the numbers of those eligible to vote also rose during the […] Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

Read More