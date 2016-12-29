Eula Bush Robinson of Log Cabin passed away Dec. 21, 2016 at the age of 74.
Eula was born Feb. 17, 1942 in Aubrey, Texas to David Addie Bush and Rosie Lee Baughman Bush.
She was a member of the Kairos outside prison ministries.
She was preceded in death by her parents David and Rosie Bush, husband James Robinson, sisters Mary Jeffcoat, Odessa Kelley and Betty Baughman, brothers Douglas Bush and James Bush.
She is survived by her daughter Jana and husband Tim Smith, son Marion Carroll, daughter Suzan and husband Jim Harris, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services were held Dec. 28, 2016 at Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff.
Dec
29
Eula Bush Robinson
Posted by : December 29, 2016| On :
Eula Bush Robinson of Log Cabin passed away Dec. 21, 2016 at the age of 74.
Leave a Reply