2016 Sports Year in Review

By Rollin Hadsell

The News Staff Writer

Highlighted by Malakoff’s historic run through the playoffs, the Henderson County area was witness to many great accomplishments by the students at four area schools throughout 2016. Take a look and enjoy the look at the successes of the year.

CROSS COUNTRY

Malakoff girls and boys cross country teams both advanced to the regional meet after both teams finished second at the district meet in Elkhart.

Athens advanced to the regional meet after finishing third in district. Lady Hornet Aracelly Castillo became a regional qualifier, finishing 15th to advance.

VOLLEYBALL

The Athens Lady Hornets finished the regular season in fourth place and qualified for the playoffs. The Lady Hornets lost in the first round to a very powerful Lorena team who went to the regional finals.

The Trinidad Lady Trojans were crowned district champions, but the Lady Trojans wanted more. They got it by advancing to the regional finals before being ousted by Leverett’s Chapel. What a great run by a team that finished with no district wins just a couple years ago. The future is bright for the Lady Trojans.

FOOTBALL

The Malakoff Tigers made history this year. The Tigers became the first team in the Henderson County area to advance past the third round of the playoffs. The Tigers in fact made it to within one game of playing in the state championship game. After beating Troy 47-16 in the bi-district round, the Tigers traveled to Nacogdoches to battle Kirbyville in the area round. The Tigers dismantled the running game of Kirbyville, running away with a 49-6 win. Malakoff’s regional semifinal game against Rockdale was much closer, but the Tigers eventually took care of business in a 27-14 win, advancing to the regional final against Cameron-Yoe, who had beaten them the year before to knock them out of the playoffs. The Tigers and Yoemen battled for 48 minutes, but it wasn’t enough, as regulation ended with a tie. The Tigers got a 30-yard field goal from Evarardo Garcia to beat the Yoemen to advance to the state semifinals. Malakoff’s season would end at Darryl K. Royal Memorial Stadium with a 28-24 loss to Yoakum, but history had been made. The Tigers finished the regular season 10-0. Advanced to the state semifinals, and finished the season 14-1. Get ready for more of the same from the Tigers next year!

SOCCER

The Athens Lady Hornets brought excitement to their soccer fans by advancing to the regional semifinals. The Lady Hornets were ousted by eventual state qualifier Kilgore.

BASKETBALL

The Trinidad Trojans advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The Trojans fell to state power Campbell 64-29.

The Malakoff Lady Tigers advanced to the playoffs after finishing the regular season as undefeated district champions. The Lady Tigers won the bi-district championship, but were ousted in the area round.

Malakoff boys were also bi-district champions. After beating Jefferson 88-85 to win bi-district, the Tigers were downed by Teague in the area round, ending their season.

Cross Roads advanced to the third round of the playoffs. The Bobcats started their playoff run with a 101-97 win against Lovelady. The Bobcats followed up that win by beating Crawford 59-50 to advance to the third round, where they were downed 73-69 by district rival Kerens.

POWERLIFTING

Three Athens powerlifters advanced to the state powerlifting meet. Josh West, Logan Fuller and Chad Walker advanced, with Walker setting an area record for the bench press. Walker benched 460 pounds to set the area record.

TRACK

Malakoff’s Tyler Russell won the state championship in the high jump with a jump of six feet 10 inches. Russell also finished sixth in the long jump.

The Malakoff boys track team wins the area meet to advance to regionals.

Six Trinidad track athletes advanced to the regional meet. Erica Airheart advanced by finishing second in the long jump and triple jump and being on the fourth-place finishing 400-meter relay team. Tori Moody placed fourth in the triple jump to advance. Robin Polk and Jaylon Womack were part of the 400-meter relay team. Polk also finished third in the shot put to advance. Heather Monroe was the area champion in the shot put. Sean Davies finished as the area champion in the 110-meter hurdles and second in the triple jump to advance in both events.

BASEBALL

Athens won the district championship with an 8-0 win over Kaufman. The Hornets beat Van 6-1 in a one-game playoff to advance to the area round. Athens then beat Paris two games to one to advance to the next round. Athens started the series with a 4-0 shutout. Paris rebounded to win 2-1 in game two. Athens won game three 4-2. The Hornets’ season came to an end in the regional quarterfinals as they were downed two games to one by Paris North Lamar.

SOFTBALL

The Malakoff Lady Tigers finish the softball regular season as undefeated district champions. The Lady Tigers advanced all the way to the regional finals before falling to eventual state champion West in a three- game series. Each game was decided by one-run. The Lady Tigers have a bright future ahead of them in 2017.

SIGNINGS

Athens had four athletes sign national letters of intent to go play sports at the next level. Travon Fuller signed with Texas A&M to play football. Logan Fuller signed to play at Tyler Junior College on a football scholarship. Josh West signed to play football at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Ana Rodriguez signed with University of the Incarnate Word to play soccer.

Malakoff athlete Kiana Reed signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Temple College.

Athens’ Tyler Harris signed a letter of intent to attend Hill College and be a part of their rodeo team.

What a great year for Henderson County sports. We look forward to watching what will happen in 2017.