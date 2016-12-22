Traffic stop results in drug charges

Posted by : admin | On : December 22, 2016



The News Staff Reports

ATHENS– A traffic stop in Athens Monday resulted in the arrest of the driver on two felony charges, related to suspected methamphetamine.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reports Michael Brian Jones, 42 of Poynor, was observed committing a traffic violation on U.S. Hwy 175 in the city.

Narcotic Investigator Josh Rickman pulled him over and saw the suspect throw a silver wrapper out the drivers’ window.

Rickman located the wrapper which contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, and during a search of the vehicle, more of the illegal substance was found on the floorboard.

“Even during the holiday season, we find these folks and we find their drugs,” Hillhouse said. “It is a problem that I am committed to working on, one arrest at a time, until the users and dealers know they cannot bring their poison into this County.”

Jones faces a third-degree felony, punishable by a term of not more than 10 years or less than two years in the Texas Department of Corrections – and a fine of up to $10,000 – for tampering with evidence.

He also faces a state felony charge, punishable by term of up to two years in jail – and a fine of up to $10,000 – for possession of the methamphetamine.

“Our Investigators and Deputies are out around the clock all over Henderson County looking for these folks,” Hillhouse said.

Jones, whose criminal record dates back to 1999, is being held on bonds totaling $13,000 for Possession of a Controlled Substance less than one gram and Tampering with Physical Evidence.