Russell selected 9-3A MVP/18 Tigers earn first or second team honors

Posted by : admin | On : December 22, 2016

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Bulldogs had 18 players earn first or second team All-District honors this season that ended up with a state semifinal berth.

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Tyler Russell was selected as the District 9-3A Most Valuable Player by the coaches in the district. Russell hauled in 51 passes for 954 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Russell also had 40 tackles and seven interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Junior quarterback Judd Miller was selected as the Offensive Most Valuable Player. Miller completed 156-239 passes for 2,636 yards, with 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Miller carried the ball 64 times for 332 yards and seven more touchdowns.

Senior defensive end Danyal Littleton was honored as the Defensive Most Valuable Player for the district. Littleton had 88 tackles (14 for loss), eight sacks and an interception, along with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Senior C.J. Overton was named as the Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Sophomore kicker Evarardo Garcia, who nailed the 30-yard game-winning field goal in the state quarterfinal win over Cameron Yoe, was named as the Co-Place Kicker of the Year. Garcia will share the honor with Elkhart senior Jacob Walters. Senior wide receiver Q.T. Barker was selected as the Returner of the Year in District 9-3A.

The Tigers placed two other players on the first-team offense. Junior running back Breashawn Williams and wide receiver Barker.

Malakoff loaded up the defensive first team with six players earning first team defensive honors.

Senior defensive lineman Larry Coker and his linemate, senior Payton Lowrie were selected first team linemen.

Seniors Chase Busch and Jack Patton received honors as first team linebackers. Busch had 96 tackles (nine for loss), two sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Patton recorded 125 tackles, including 10 for loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Barker was also selected as a first team defensive back, along with junior Adonia Dixon-Thomas. Barker had six interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Four offensive lineman received second team honors; junior Coby Wilbanks, senior Spencer Grisham, Coker and Overton. Sophomore Parker Busch was named to the second team as a wide receiver.

Sophomore Caleb Adams was selected to the second team as a defensive lineman, along with junior ShaZarrion Bailey at linebacker.

Junior Ethan Snow was selected as a defensive back for the second team.

Littleton, C. Busch, Patton, Russell, Barker, Miller, Lowrie and Coker were named to the Honorable Mention All-State team as well.