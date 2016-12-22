Malakoff City Council cheers the Tigers

Posted by : admin | On : December 22, 2016

By Rachel Williams

The News Correspondent

MALAKOFF – The Malakoff City Council hailed the Tigers football team for its astounding season and is planning a community-wide celebration in early 2017.

The mighty Tigers of the Malakoff High School made history this year with an overall 14-1 record. The Tigers rank 71 in the state and 688th in the nation! To celebrate this achievement, the Malakoff City Council, Chamber of Commerce and several local organizations are determined to honor its team members with a parade and other activities soon after the first of the year.

“The hard work and dedication of this football team has really brought the community together,” City Councilman Vincent Bailey, Jr. said. “It’s a great thing to support this great team.”

The Malakoff City Council also authorized the submission of an application to the Texas Department of Agriculture Texas Community Development Block Grant program for sewage system improvements. If successful, this matching grant will help Malakoff repair the main trunk line that washed out due to flooding.

In other business, the city council:

• consulted with the city attorney regarding pending litigation matters and the wholesale wastewater services agreement between the City of Malakoff and the City of Star Harbor

• discussed a lease agreement with East Texas Medical Center.

• discussed reforming a volunteer fire department.