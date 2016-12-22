Jeffie Marie Dickey

Jeffie Marie (Crist) Dickey 88, went to be with the Lord Dec. 14, 2016. She was born to Lawrence and Gertrude (Adkins) Crist on Sunday, Sept. 2,1928 in Frankston.

She graduated from Cayuga High School in 1945. She married Mack Henry Dickey Jr. on Oct. 15,1946. She graduated from North Texas State University in 1959. She then began at 25 year teaching career.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents and husband “Dickey” in 1998.

She is survived by her sons Mack H. Dickey III of Malakoff, Crist Dickey (Amee)Humble, sister and husband Virgie (Crist) and Jack “Corky” McHaney of Medina, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Visitation was held on Dec.16, 2016 at Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home Malakoff, with graveside service at Bethel Cemetery (Cayuga) Dec. 17, 2016.

Pallbearers were Wade Coker, Chad Bishop, Bo Strickland, Larry Callaway, J. T. Trammell and Rudy Snyder. Honorary pallbearers were John Trammell, Dr. Richard David, M.D., Dennis Crawford, Mike Harris, Robert Adkins, Jacob Chitty and Rickey Frasure.