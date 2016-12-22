Hornets stay hot with road win

The News Staff Reports

KAUFMAN–The Athens Hornets continued their torrid pace, beating Kaufman 66-62 Dec. 16 at Kaufman High School gym.

The Hornets improve to 12-2 on the season and have won nine games in a row since a 90-75 loss to Paris on Dec. 2.

Athens’ defensive pressure and their running style of offense staked the Hornets to a 23-6 lead after one quarter of play.

Kaufman got back into the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Hornets 20-10 in the quarter to go into halftime with the score 33-26.

The Hornets came out firing again in the third quarter, scoring 24 points to go into the fourth and final frame with a commanding 57-37 lead. The 20-point lead did not last long however.

Kaufman made a game of it again in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Hornets 25-9 in the quarter to get within four points, but could not make up the rest of the large deficit.

Athens was paced in scoring by 18 points each from senior Jabrile Richardson and junior forward Gary Lyons.

The Hornets will be in action at 10:30 a.m. against Chapel Hill at the Wagstaff Holiday Classic in Tyler.

The Hornets’ next game at home will not be until district play starts. The Hornets will host Palestine at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Athens High School gymnasium in a District 13-4A contest.