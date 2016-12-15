Tigers fall in semifinals

Posted by : admin | On : December 15, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

News Staff Writer

AUSTIN–The Malakoff Tigers’ perfect season came to a shocking end in a 28-24 loss to Yoakum in the Class 3A Division 1 state semifinal at Austin’s Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium Dec. 9.

The Tigers, 14-0 coming into the game, lost the lead with three minutes left in the fourth quarter on a four-yard touchdown pass from Joshua Moore to Ethan Owens to make it 28-24.

The Tigers had one last chance to take the lead, but an interception ended the comeback as Yoakum ran out the clock.

The game started well for the Tigers, as they got a safety when the Yoakum punter could not handle a low snap from the center.

Malakoff added to the lead when running back Breashawn Williams scored on a nine-yard run, extending the lead to 9-0 after an Everardo Garcia extra point.

Yoakum finally got on the scoreboard with just over two minutes to go in the first quarter on a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryson Hagan to Jordan Moore.

After a stalled drive by the Tigers, Yoakum took a 14-9 lead on a Henry Enoch touchdown run from three yards away.

Malakoff regained the lead at 17-14 with just over six minutes left in the half when Williams scored his second touchdown of the game on a 27-yard run around the left side.

The Tigers took the three-point lead into the halftime locker room.

Neither team could get anything going in the third quarter, as both defenses stepped up and made big stops to force punts. The Tigers took the same three-point lead into the final quarter.

Yoakum again took the lead just four seconds into the fourth quarter on a Montreal James 11-yard scamper, giving the Bulldogs as 21-17 lead.

On third and long from the Bulldog 43-yard line, the Tigers scored when quarterback Judd Miller connected with senior Q.T. Barker for a score and a 24-21 lead with about seven and a half minutes remaining in the game.

Malakoff had a couple more chances to score, but could not find the end zone again, ending their dream season.

Miller finished 7-21 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers set a record for the most wins by a Henderson County area team with 14, advancing the furthest of any team ever in the area.