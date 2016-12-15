The nation mourns an American hero/John Glenn, the first man to orbit Earth, dies at 95

Posted by : admin | On : December 15, 2016

Special to The News

COLUMBUS, OHIO–Flags around the nation have flown at half-staff since American space hero and longtime Ohio U.S. senator John Glenn died Dec. 8 at the age of 95. He had been hospitalized for more than a week at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Glenn was the first American to orbit the earth in a flight lasting just five hours aboard the Friendship 7 capsule in 1962. He was 40 years old for that historic flight on Feb. 20, 1962 from Cape Canaveral.

He was 77 years old at the time he became the oldest space traveler. He spent nine days aboard the space shuttle Discovery.

NASA tailored a series of geriatric-reaction experiments to create a scientific purpose for Glenn’s mission, but there was more to it than that: a revival of the excitement of the earliest days of the space race, a public relations bonanza and the gift of a lifetime.

“America owed John Glenn a second flight,” NASA Administrator Dan Goldin said.

A news conference from space in 1998 said, “To look out at this kind of creation out here and not believe in God is to me impossible.”

However, Glenn’s passion for flight took hold on him from his youth, being lived out as a fighter and test pilot for the U.S. Marine Corp. in World War II and Korea racking up 149 combat missions. He continued to pilot his own plane until the age of 90.

As a test pilot, he broke aviation records.

Glenn’s public life began when he broke the transcontinental airspeed record, bursting from Los Angeles to New York City in three hours, 23 minutes and 8 seconds. With his Crusader averaging 725 mph, the 1957 flight proved the jet could endure stress when pushed to maximum speeds over long distances.

In New York, he got a hero’s welcome — his first tickertape parade. He got another after his flight on Friendship 7.

That mission also introduced Glenn to politics. He addressed a joint session of Congress, and dined at the White House. He became friends with President Kennedy and ally and friend of his brother, Robert. The Kennedys urged him to enter politics, and after a difficult few starts he did.

Glenn spent 24 years in the U.S. Senate, representing Ohio longer than any other senator in the state’s history. He announced his impending retirement in 1997, 35 years to the day after he became the first American in orbit, saying, “There is still no cure for the common birthday.”

Glenn joked he was envious of a fellow astronaut and Ohioan: Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of great experiences in my life and I’m thankful for them,” he said in 2012.

In 1943, Glenn married his childhood sweetheart, Anna Margaret Castor. They met when they were toddlers, and when she had mumps as a teenager, he came to her house, cut a hole in her bedroom window screen, and passed her a radio to keep her company, a friend recounted.

“I don’t remember the first time I told Annie I loved her, or the first time she told me,” Glenn would write in his memoir. “It was just something we both knew.” He bought her a diamond engagement ring in 1942 for $125. It’s never been replaced.

They had two children, Carolyn and John David.

He and his wife, Annie, split their later years between Washington and Columbus. Both served as trustees at their alma mater, Muskingum College. Glenn spent time promoting the John Glenn School of Public Affairs at Ohio State University, which also houses his private papers and photographs.