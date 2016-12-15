Malakoff ISD earns top ratings/Fiscal accountability rating ‘A’ for superior

Special to The News

MALAKOFF–Malakoff Independent School District officials announced that the district received a rating of “A” for “Superior Achievement” under Texas’ School Financial Accountability Rating System (FIRST).

The “Passed” rating is the state’s highest, demonstrating the quality of Malakoff ISD’s financial management and reporting system. Malakoff ISD had a perfect rating, meeting all criteria.

This is the 14th year of School FIRST, a financial accountability system for Texas school districts developed by the Texas Education Agency in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999 and amendments under House Bill 5, 83rd Texas Legislature. Regular Session, 2013. The primary goal of School FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.

“We are very pleased with Malakoff ISD’s School FIRST rating,” said Malakoff ISD Superintendent Randy Perry. This rating shows that our district is making the most of our taxpapers’ dollars. This rating shows that Malakoff’s schools are accountable not only for student learning, but also for achieving these results cost-effectively and efficiently.”

The Texas Education Agency assigned one of four financial accountability ratings to Texas school districts, with the highest being “A” for “Superior Achievement,” followed by “B” for “Above-Standard Achievement,” “C” for “Standard Achievement” and “F” for “Substandard Achievement.”

Malakoff ISD has achieved the highest rating for 13 prior years.