Hornets win Shootout tournament

Posted by : admin | On : December 15, 2016

BROWNSBORO–The Athens Hornets continued their torrid start to the season by winning the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro Dec. 8-10.

The Hornets went 5-0 in the tournament, winning the tournament championship by beating Mexia in the title game, 76-64.

In the championship, the Hornets raced out to a 22-13 lead after one quarter of play, highlighted by a 7-0 run midway through the quarter. Athens added to its lead by halftime, going into the locker room with a 36-24 lead on the Blackcats.

Athens’ up tempo style started to wear on Mexia, as the Hornets hounded the Blackcats into bad shots. Athens continued its pace, scoring 20 points in both the third and fourth quarters to keep the 12-point lead they had at halftime, winning by that same 12-point margin. Athens Head Basketball Coach Cliff Thompson was happy with the way his team played in the tournament, and said the Kemp win was the toughest of all. “We played very solid on-ball defense which created many transition opportunities for us, and we did a good job of finishing when we got those opportunities.” Thompson said.

In the victory, Javiry Bowman led the Hornets with 21 points, followed by Miles Koehler with 18 and Jabrile Richardson 15.

Gary Lyons tossed in nine points, Casey Wilson chipped in six, Cam Ray had three points and Xavius Fulton and Chris Taylor had two points apiece.

To get to the title game, the Hornets beat a very good Crockett team and almost reached triple digits in the process, 94-59.

The Hornets led 23-7 after one period. Crockett cut the lead at halftime to 43-33. After a third quarter that saw Crockett cut the margin to 11 points, the Hornets ran away with the game in the fourth and final period.

The Hornets outscored Crockett 31-8 in the quarter to win going away.

The Hornets played one game Friday and beat Kemp 67-66 in the closest game of the tournament for them. The Hornets led by nine after the first quarter, and by eight at halftime. Kemp stormed back in the third quarter to take a four-point lead into the final quarter, before the Hornets regrouped and came back for the one-point win.

Koehler paced the Hornets with 19 points. Bowman had 16 points, Lyons and Brandon Arroyo each added eight points, Fulton had two points and Ray one point in the victory.

Thompson said this game was the toughest one of the tournament for the Hornets. “They did a good job defensively of taking away our driving lanes and making it difficult for us to get the ball inside. They built a lead in the 2nd half and we had to come back from down 8 or 10 points in the 3rd, but our kids responded well in the 4th and found ways to score and get stops when it counted,” Thompson said. “It was not a pretty win but I was proud of the way they finished the game after having a down 2nd and 3rd quarter.”

The Hornets went 2-0 on the first day of the tournament, beating Longview Pine Tree 68-61, and Nevada Community 82-69.

The Hornets improved to 11-2 on the season, and will play on the road at Kaufman at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.