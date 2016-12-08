Tigers kick Yoe in overtime/Evarardo Garcia field goal sends Malakoff to state semifinals

Posted by : admin | On : December 8, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

The News Staff Writer

WACO–A clutch 30-yard field goal in overtime by sophomore kicker Evarardo Garcia in the cold rain that gave the Tigers a thrilling 37-34 state quarterfinals victory over Cameron Yoe Dec. 2 at Waco ISD Stadium. The kick also sent the third-ranked Tigers to the Class 3A Division 1 state semifinals where they will battle Yoakum for a spot in the state championship game. Malakoff and Yoakum will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 9 at Darrel K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas. Yoakum upset fifth-ranked Halletsville 27-23 in the Region IV Final.

Garcia’s kick was made possible by a great defensive stand from the Tigers. Starting at the 25-yard line, Cameron Yoe could not manage a first down in their part of the overtime period, turning the ball over on downs to the Tigers. Malakoff drove to the 13-yard line, setting up Garcia for the game-winner.

Down 34-26 after a Cameron Yoe touchdown pass to Sicory Smith, the Tigers tied the game with a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Judd Miller to wide receiver Tyler Russell with 5:00 left in the game. Miller found Russell for the two-point conversion as well, tying the score at 34-34.

Cameron Yoe took possession after the touchdown, but Breashawn Williams intercepted a pass with 17 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Miller started the scoring with a touchdown run on a quarterback draw from six yards out, giving the Tigers a 6-0 lead after the failed two-point conversion. Cameron Yoe tied the game with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Smith from Yoe quarterback Zack Andress. The extra point was wide left, keeping the game at 6-6 with about six minutes remaining in the quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Q.T. Barker caught a short pass in the flat from Miller, and raced 62 yards for a Tiger touchdown, giving the Tigers a 13-6 lead. The Tigers were given possession of the ball after the first of two Russell interceptions in the game.

With just under six minutes remaining in the half, Andress hit wide receiver Jordan Wells with a 42-yard touchdown pass to tie the score for the Yoemen.

The Tigers struck again with 4:56 remaining when Breashawn Williams took a handoff from Miller and got free on the Malakoff sideline for a 41-yard touchdown run. The Tigers went into the halftime locker room with a 20-13 lead.

Cameron Yoe took just over three minutes of the third quarter to tie the score. The Yoemen scored on a 3-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Nico Vargas to knot the score at 20-20.

After a fumbled kickoff by the Tigers, Yoe took possession and the lead on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Andress to Iverson Westbrook. Yoe led 27-20 after the successful extra point try.

A big play helped the Tigers get to within a point just two minutes later. After the Tigers were pinned back on their own five after a penalty and facing a third down and 18, Miller connected with JaQuaylon Hart for a 95-yard touchdown pass to cut the Yoe lead to 27-26. The score stayed that way into the fourth quarter, setting up the fireworks later in the period.

Miller finished the night 12 of 25 for 292 yards with three touchdown passes, while carrying the ball nine times for 66 yards and another score. Williams had 72 yards on nine rushes, and added a touchdown.

Barker led the receiving corps with five catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, Hart caught two passes for 102 yards and a score, Russell had one catch for 20 yards and a touchdown and Williams had one catch for nine yards.

In the other quarterfinal games, Wall beat Brock, who was ranked first in the state in Class 3A. Mineola beat Pottsboro to set up the other state semifinal game.

The winner of the Wall vs. Mineola game will face the winner of the Malakoff vs. Yoakum game in the state championship game, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.