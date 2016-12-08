Malakoff Christmas Parade revamped/Rally planned for Jan. 7

Special to the News

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Christmas Parade originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 is postponed until January, but for a good reason.

The Malakoff varsity football team is on fire! The team, along with the staff and over half of Malakoff’s residents are on their way to Austin for a semi-final playoff football game. The Tigers are just a couple of steps away from a State Championship and all of Malakoff just couldn’t be more proud. This does not, however fare well for the Malakoff Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade.

So, it is being changed. There will be a huge rally for the varsity football team and the entire Malakoff ISD team at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Malakoff Community Center, 504 North Terry St. in Malakoff.

Plans are being formed now for entertainment by the band, the cheerleaders and one-act play students. But there is much more! The City of Malakoff, the Malakoff Chamber of Commerce, the Malakoff Booster Club, the Malakoff Alumni Association and many more orgainizations and citizens are on board to make this celebration a fantastic event for all, the likes of which will be remembered for years to come.

Stay tuned to The News for further updates. If you would like to get in on the planning, contact the Malakoff Chamber of Commerce at (903) 489-1346 or email malakoffchamber@yahoo.com.