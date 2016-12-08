Athens parade lights up the night/‘Home for Christmas’ is a success with over 50 entries

By Denise YorkThe News Staff WriterATHENS–The Trinity Valley Community College parking lot was ablaze with Christmas lights as participants gathered for the “Home for Christmas” parade Dec. 6.The parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, was a huge success despite being rescheduled on a weekday. It was reported to The News that there were over 50 entries in the contest.The parade kicked off with cars carrying the Grand Marshals Ginger Morton and John Glover along with the mayor, city manager and the city council. Notable personalities for the children were Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Olaf, the Grinch and of course, Santa Claus.The Church of the Living God did a series of floats that depicted the Christmas Nativity story with characters and banners with Bible verses.Brinson Ford was the first-place winner with a “Grinch” themed float complete with a larger-than-life Whoville. Athens Café took second place with a realistic dining theme and Bristol Hospice took third place with princesses in a beautiful holiday setting.Citizens lined the streets, the band performed and Christmas music played from many of the floats, bringing everyone into the Christmas spirit.