Athens finishes 2-1 at Elkhart tourney

December 8, 2016

The News Staff Reports

ELKHART–The Athens Lady Hornets finished 2-1 at the Elkhart tournament Dec. 1-3, beating Wells and Neches, and falling to Leon. Junior Raveon Rodriguez was named to the All-tournament team for her performance in the three games after averaging 22 points a game in the tournament.

The Lady Hornets started the tournament with a tough matchup against Leon. The Lady Hornets were tied with Leon after one quarter at 8-8. Athens’ defense held Leon to just six points in the second quarter, taking an 18-14 lead into halftime.

Leon came out firing in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Hornets 18-11 in the frame, to go ahead 32-29 heading into the final period. Leon kept the pressure on, holding the Lady Hornets to just 4 points in the final frame to win going away, 44-33. In the game, Raveon Rodriguez had 18 points, followed by Kelcee Johnson with 11. Hallie Williams and Tamaya Hubbard each scored two points in the loss.

The Lady Hornets came back the next day to take a 57-21 win over Neches. Leading 9-8 after one period, the Lady Hornets tallied 16 points in the second, going into the locker room at halftime with a 25-13 lead. The offense exploded for 20 points in the third quarter, taking a 45-19 lead after three quarters. The defense held Neches to just one bucket in the fourth quarter as the Lady Hornets ran away with a 36-point win.

In their final game of the tournament against Wells, the Lady Hornets raced out to a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was full of scoring, as each team put up 20 points in the quarter, as the Lady Hornets took a nine-point lead to halftime. Led by 30 points from Rodriguez, the Lady Hornets kept momentum going in the second half to win 63-48. Raveon Rodriguez led Athens with 30 points. Jazzmine Johnson scored 10 points, followed by K. Johnson with eight points, Smith with six, Williams with five and Chilton with two points.

Athens Head Coach Emily Martinez was happy with the way her team played. “I’m very proud of the hustle and effort given by all the girls today,” Coach Martinez said. “The girls played well. Lots of forced turnovers led to easy baskets for us. Williams, Smith and Chilton did a great job clearing the boards. Johnson was an offensive spark off the bench. R. Rodriguez, Hubbard and Kelcee Johnson led the defensive charge, forcing Wells into multiple turnovers.” The Lady Hornets improve to 4-6 this season and will be in action Dec. 8-10 at the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro.