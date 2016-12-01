Hornets win with big second half, 61-51

Posted by : admin | On : December 1, 2016

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The Athens Hornets used great defensive pressure and a big second half to take a 61-51 victory over Corsicana Nov. 29 at the Athens High School gymnasium.

The Hornets were tied with Corsicana at 25-25 heading into the second half of play, but outscored the visitors 36-25 over the final two quarters to take the win.

The win improves the Hornets’ record to 2-1 on the season. The Hornets will be in action on Dec 1-3 at the Van Dairy Queen Invitational.

Midway through the third quarter, the Hornets cut the Corsicana lead to three with a layup by Gary Lyons. On the next possession, the Hornets tied the score at 34-34 on a three pointer by junior Miles Koehler. The Hornets outscored the Tigers 13-12 in the third quarter.

The defensive pressure the Hornets applied in the fourth helped the Hornets pull away for the big win, as Athens outscored Corsicana 23-14 in the final frame to take the victory.

The Hornets were led by Koehler’s 17 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. Javiry Bowman also added 17 points, two rebounds and a steal in the win, Jabrile Richardson had 10 points, eight rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot. Lyons added eight points and eight rebounds, while Xavious Fulton and Cam Ray each added three points for the Hornets.