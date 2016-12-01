Grand Jury returns 41 True Bills

Posted by : admin | On : December 1, 2016

Special to The News

ATHENS–Henderson County D.A. R. Scott McKee reports the July Term, 2016, Grand Jury returned the following True Bills for the Nov. 9 meeting. In addition, three cases are indicted under seal.

•Raul Almaraz, JR, 20, Racing on a Highway,

• Michael Glenn Barnes, 35, Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear,

• James Edward Horton, 69, Cruelty to Animals,

• Phillip Wayne Brown, 62, Driving While Intoxicated,

• Gerald Don Williams, JR, 49, Possession of Controlled Substance (PCS),

• Tyler Jimmy Ray Brown, 21, Escape,

• Tommy Clyde Hurt, 40, Tampering with Evidence,

• Jose Antonio Carreon-Aguilera, 49, PCS,

• Blaine Anthony Christopher, 28, Unlawful Possession of Firearm ,

• John Tanner Forrester, 22, three countsof Burglary and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse,

• Randall Clayton Boone, 27, Burglary

• Paula Kay Forester, 51, Hindering Apprhension or Prosecution,

• Travis Brax Davis, 19, Theft of Property

Benjamin Douglas Harmon, 22, Assault,

• Dvahje Marquel Hayward, 20, Theft of Firearm,

• Gary J Hampton, 61, Forgery,

• Christopher Doyle Savage, 29, Aggravated Assault,

• Scott Matthew Butler, 26, Driving While Intoxicated with Child Passenger,

• Terrance Joseph Samuel Benton, 25, PCS,

• Shandra Suzette Oliphant, 29, PCS,

• Dustin Ray Snyder, 28, Aggravated Assault

• Zanon James Sherman, 44, PCS,

• Lorenzo Demarkas Patton, 34, PCS,

• Michael Dwayne Lindley, 50, PCS,

•Danny Lee Mclemore, 61, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle,

• William Lee Shaddox, 53, Burglary,

• Terry Paul Bevill, 54, Burglary,

• Robert Allen Shaddox, 49, Burglary,

• James David Walker, 27, PCS,

• Steven Michael Green, 45, PCS,

• Joshua Lynn Epperson, 35, PCS ,

• Johnny Craton Pope, 49, indicted for Aggravated Assault,

• Kristen Tennile Patterson, 40, PCS

• Jeffrey Mark Keith, 61, Evading Arrest,

• Kristy Anne Kidan, 37, Credit Card Abuse,

• Phillip Norman-Clinton James, 29, Assault Public Servant,

• Joshua Paul Rogers, Attempted Burglary of Habitation and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument,

• Robert Britt Gandy, 36, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon,

• Christopher Lee Fischer, 27, Burglary,

Jeremy James Strawn, Burglary,

• Dean William Kjeldgaard, 54, Indecency with a Child.