City sells Central Park and Armory to college/TVCC plans for future expansion

Posted by : admin | On : December 1, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

ATHENS–The Athens City Council unanimously accepted terms for selling property to Trinity Valley Community College, at the college board’s request. The city will sell the former National Guard Armory property and the adjacent Central Park to the college for a total of $250,000 over the next five years.

City manager Philip Rodriguez was very excited to discuss this development Monday, Nov. 28 during a regular meeting of the city council as a supplemental item to its published agenda. That same evening the TVCC Board of Trustees also met to finalize the authorization to purchase the property.

The city council approved the item with a slight change, giving the city the first right of refusal, should the college ever decide to resell the property for development purposes unrelated to education. Councilman Monte Montgomery pointed out that the college board of directors is subject to change and the city should make sure the property is held for the public good.

When the motion passed, audience members responded with applause.

A portion of the armory is currently being used as the City’s Development Services Center and Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The City will rent the front portion of the building at $10 per month plus pay for its use of utilities for a period of up to 18 months or until the Cain Center expansion is complete. The city will also have sole use of the EOC if needed for an emergency, during the lease.

State law requires the city to use proceeds of park sales to benefit other parks within Athens.

“I’m thrilled we found a way to support TVCC through this sale,” Rodriguez said. “TVCC had discussed wanting to expand its footprint and services here in Athens, and the Council made a great decision in helping the college with that goal. There’s no question that TVCC is a valuable part of our culture and our local economy. They have deep roots here in Athens, and this property only strengthens that important tie to our community.”

Terms of the sale include TVCC covering all closing costs and delivering to the city $125,000 at closing. Another $100,000 will be delivered over the next five years in the form of 10 scholarships each year for the endowment of Athens residents, leaving another $25,000 to be paid by the end of the fifth year.

In other business, council members:

Heard a plea from Larue resident Brent E. Muecke to consider using the current City Hall, when and if it should be considered real estate for sale (in light of plans moving forward to move the city’s administration hub to the Cain Center), as a Senior Citizens facility. The centrally located building could be open daily for various activities enjoyed by retired seniors, such as a center for socializing, group hobbies such as sewing, quilting, knitting, artful painting, playing dominoes, card games, light exercise classes, coffee drinking, along with outdoor activities, such as horseshoes and washer pitching. He reminded the council that the city is designated as a Go Texan Retirement Community.

Received updates on water and wastewater rehabilitation projects

Agreed to replace the West Scott Street ground storage tank which is now in a state of noncompliance with state guidelines with a concrete one, whose functional life is estimated at greater than 50 years.

Authorized the purchase of five SUVs and one mid-size sedan for the police department from Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford through the State of Texas purchasing contract in the amount of $149,744. This purchase is within the department’s budget.

Named Bancorp South the city’s agent of record for medical and dental insurance, due to its lowered commission rate of 3 percent (current agent contract is 4 percent) plus other benefits, including a one-stop shopping enrollment guide. Councilman Edward McCain abstained due to conflict of interest.