Tool Elementary celebrates Blue Ribbon distinction/Malakoff ISD adds second school to national recognition status

Posted by : admin | On : November 23, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

The News Staff Writer

TOOL–About 100 community members joined students and staff at Tool Elementary School Nov. 16 to celebrate its selection as a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School. As such it is one of 279 public schools nationwide selected for the recognition.

“We’ve proven all schools can achieve high performance,” Principal Christal Calhoun said. That was said with confidence, since last year, the Malakoff school district, of which the Tool school is a part, produced its first Blue Ribbon award winner in Malakoff Elementary School, under the direction of Principal Ronny Snow.

The U.S. Department of Education program began in 1982, targeting best practices in high-achieving schools with 40 percent or more students identified as economically disadvantaged. Calhoun said 80 percent of the student body at Tool falls into that category.

Calhoun and three of her teaching staff recently returned from Washington D.C., where they were recognized and received a beautiful plaque, depicting the department’s official seal, a Texas live oak. The official tree and seal symbolize the Department of Education’s mission to promote student achievement and foster educational excellence.

“Getting recognition on a national level is very awesome,” Calhoun said. “I have the most amazing staff in the world.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content. The National Blue Ribbon Schools flag gracing a school’s building is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning. National Blue Ribbon Schools are an inspiration and a model for schools still striving for excellence. Now in its 34th year, the U. S. Department of Education has bestowed this coveted award on fewer than 8,500 schools.

About 221 students entered the cafeteria in an orderly manner, climbing the risers, wearing very striking blue T-shirts with the Department of Education Seal and the slogan “We Dream Big” on the front. After leading the room in the pledges to the flags, students performed songs to celebrate their big win, including “Happy” and “Celebrate.”

In a phone call the next day, Calhoun attributed the school’s success to inventorying each student’s weaknesses and strengths, designing an individual plan for each one and then following through on that plan. “We just build on that all through the year,” she concluded.

During the celebration, the school received many words of congratulations from U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling, State Representatives John Wray and Lance Gooden and from State Sen. Robert Nichols.

“I don’t have to look too far to see that Texas has a bright future,” Nichols said. Tool Elementary School serves as a model of Best Practices for schools across the state.”

Calhoun recognized all the support her students receive from mentors, volunteers, coaches and local businesses, identifying members of the school board, which “play a large role in our success;” Shirley Leone of Dairy Queen, VFW Post 4376, Dave Bullard, president of the Malakoff Education Foundation; daily morning greeter Fran Sonka, Stanley Brown and Jennifer Rudolf and First State Bank, which provided refreshments for all attendees..