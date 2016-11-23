Tigers run over Kirbyville 49-6/Earn berth in semifinals for second time in school history

Posted by : admin | On : November 23, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

News Staff Writer

NACOGDOCHES–The Malakoff Tigers took another step toward completing their mission- a state championship- with their 49-6 domination of Kirbyville at Dragon Stadium on Nov. 18.

The undefeated Tigers won its second area championship in school history and will play sixth-ranked Rockdale at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium.

Malakoff (12-0) set another record in this game, scoring the most points in a playoff game in school history, eclipsing last week’s 47-point performance against Troy.

The Tigers also have set a new school record for wins in a season.

The Tigers wasted no time getting on the board in this game.

After Kirbyville turned the ball over on downs after a strong stand by the Malakoff defense, Judd Miller connected with Q.T. Barker for a 39-yard touchdown. Everardo Garcia’s successful extra point made the score 7-0 with 8:46 to go in the first quarter.

Just two and a half minutes later, Miller threw a 24-yard touchdown strike to running back Breashawn Williams to extend the lead to 14-0. The Tigers added another touchdown in the first quarter on Miller’s third touchdown pass of the game, this time a 63-yard pass to Tyler Russell.

Kirbyville scored their only points of the game on defense. Donavon Norsworthy picked up a Tiger fumble and returned it 64-yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, making it 21-6 at the end of the first quarter.

After a scoreless second quarter, the Tigers extended their lead to 28-6 with a drive that took only a minute and a half. Miller connected with Barker again for a 61-yard touchdown. The Tigers drive went 73 yards and took only four plays.

Miller threw touchdown pass number five when he again hit Barker with a 67-yard pass. Barker had four catches for 177 yards and three scores.

Deric Davis scored from 10 yards out and Caleb Adams recovered a fumble at the goal line for a touchdown, resulting in the 49-6 final.

Miller was 14-18 passing for 349 yards and five touchdowns. Tyler Russell had five catches for 115 yards, and Williams had 20 carries in the game, rushing for 172 yards.

The Tiger defense shut out the Kirbyville offense, with the Wildcats scoring their only points on the fumble return.

The Tigers stopped the Wildcats on a fourth and one early in the game and also had a fourth down stop at their own two-yard line in the third quarter.

The winner of the Malakoff-Rockdale regional semifinal game will advance to take on the winner of the game between Cameron-Yoe and Teague in the regional finals.