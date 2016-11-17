Trinidad volleyball has great season/Eight players from regional finalist team gets all-district honors

Posted by : admin | On : November 17, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

News Staff Writer

TRINIDAD–The Trinidad Lady Trojans finished up a great season by winning District 21-1A and advancing to the regional finals. After an 0-27 record just two seasons ago, and last year winning their first district game, the team fought through adversity all year long, to win the district.

Lady Trojan Head Volleyball Coach Tina Sawtelle was proud of the way her team came together this year. “We had a lot of adversity this year with health and personal problems but the girls really came together and showed perseverance, mental toughness and drive,” said Sawtelle. “I am beyond proud of these ladies and the improvements we continue to make each year.” She also is encouraged by the way the future looks for the young team. “We are excited as a program for what the next year has in store for us,” Coach Sawtelle said. “We are only graduating one, so we will have almost our entire team back for the next season. It is a very exciting time for Lady Trojan volleyball.”

The Lady Trojans parlayed their regional finals appearance into post season honors. Eight players were selected to the all-district team.

Lady Trojan junior Erica Airheart was selected as the District 21-1A Most Valuable Player. Junior Hallie Airheart received district MVP server, sophomore Tori Moody district MVP blocker and sophomore Hayley Ned received district MVP defensive specialist.

Junior Brianna Cagle was selected 1st team all-district. Sophomore Jazmyn Burden-Engle and sophomore Jaylinn Womack received all-district second team honors. Freshman Cassie Patch was all-district honorable mention.

Coach Sawtell was also selected as the District 21-1A Coach of the Year by her coaching peers.

Coach Sawtell said she and the girls will stick to the plan she had coming into Trinidad. “Building a successful program is what we have been striving to do since I became the volleyball coach and we will continue to grow and build throughout the years,” Sawtelle said. “It has been exciting and rewarding to see the change in this program over the last 4 years, and I am excited for the future of Lady Trojan Volleyball.”