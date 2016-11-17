Tigers advance to area round

Posted by : admin | On : November 17, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

News Staff Writer

MIDLOTHIAN–The Malakoff Tigers just keep rolling.

After a perfect 10-0 season, the Tigers set yet another record in keeping their winning ways going in a 47-14 rout of Troy at MISD Stadium in Midlothian on Nov. 11.

The Tigers scored the most points they have ever scored in a playoff game, eclipsing the 45 points they scored in a win over Grandview in 1990.

With the win, the Tigers move on to face the Kirbyville Wildcats in the area round tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches. Kirbyville defeated Hempstead 41-35 to advance.

It only took the Tigers three plays to score on their first possession. After a four-yard run by Breashawn Williams and a false start penalty, the Tigers went to the air. Quarterback Judd Miller connected with wide receiver Tyler Russell on a 92-yard touchdown pass. The extra point attempt was blocked, leaving the score at 6-0.

After a three-and-out by Troy, the Tigers took over on their own 28 yard line. On this possession, they did most of their damage on the ground. Q.T. Barker had a 20-yard run, Jaquaylon Hart ran for 10 yards, and then Williams finished off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run as well as the two point conversion to put the Tigers up 14-0 with 4:08 left in the first quarter.

The defense helped to do its part in the win on the next possession, as the defense forced and then recovered a fumble at the Trojan 35-yard line. Four plays later the Tigers had a 17-0 lead on an Everardo Garcia 22-yard field goal.

The Tigers added to their lead early in the second quarter when Williams scored on a five-yard run. A 46-yard pass from Miller to Russell set up the score.

Troy finally broke through on its next drive. The Trojans went on a 12-play 62-yard drive, capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from Riley Seiter. Anthony Avila added the extra point for a 24-7 score. After the Trojans forced the Tigers to punt on their next possession, Troy cut the margin to 10 on a 35-yard scamper from Tyler Welch on a reverse. The Avila extra point made the score 24-14 with 2:18 left in the half.

The Tigers would not let the Trojans get any closer, exploding for 16 points in the last two minutes of the half.

Malakoff started its next possession at its own 38-yard line. It only took one play and 16 seconds for the Tigers to put another score on the board. Miller hit Hart with a short pass, and the receiver dodged and weaved his way into the end zone from 62 yards out. Garcia’s extra point made it 31-14 with 2:02 remaining in the half.

The defense stepped up again when Chase Busch stepped in front of a Troy pass for an interception.

The Tigers would fumble on the next play however, giving the ball to the Trojans at their own one yard line.

The defense again was up to the task, tackling Seiter in the end zone for a safety and a 33-14 lead.

On the kickoff by the Trojans, Russell struck again, taking the kickoff back 59-yards for a touchdown and a 40-14 lead heading into halftime.

The final points of the game would be scored in the third quarter. Miller threw his third touchdown pass of the game, connecting with Hart again for a nine-yard score.

Russell would add an interception in the fourth quarter.

Miller was 14-23 passing for 323 yards and three scores. He also threw two interceptions. Russell had five catches for 173 yards and a touchdown. Hart caught five passes for 88 yards and two scores. Barker finished the night with four catches and 63 yards. Williams ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

The defense forced three turnovers- two interceptions and one fumble recovery- to aid in the win.

The Tigers move to 11-0 on the season and are looking for their second area championship in their game with Kirbyville.

The first win for the Tigers in the area round came in 2013 when the Tigers beat Van Alstyne 38-25.

The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the regional round of the playoffs.