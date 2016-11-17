East Texas Arboretum fills with gratitude to Veterans/Veterans Day ceremony inspires attendees

Posted by : admin | On : November 17, 2016



By Denise York

The News Staff Writer

ATHENS–“Today we set aside time to honor all our Veterans,” said David Deas as he opened the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11 under a sunny, cloudless sky in a beautiful setting.

Henderson County Judge Richard Sanders welcomed the crowd by reminding everyone that, “Freedom is not and never has been free. We are able to go about our daily business because these men and women are here and around the world, protecting our freedom. Many have paid the ultimate price and we owe them a debt of gratitude for making this the great nation it is today.”

David Deas told the story of, “Armistice Day,” which is what Veterans Day was called when it was created to honor Veterans of World War I and to remind nations to seek peaceful relationships between one another in hopes that we would never again be divided by war. After World War II and the Korean War, in 1954, at the urging of service organizations, the 83rd Congress decided to rename Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor all Veterans. President Eisenhower signed the legislation on June 1, 1954. The gathering then observed a moment of silence to honor all those who served.

U.S. Air Force Veteran Sam Alford played his trumpet to the colors while the flags were raised by members of Boy Scout Troop 343. State Representative-Elect Lance Gooden led the Pledge of Allegiance and the Pledge to the Texas Flag. Gooden prayed for the Veterans, past and present, and prayed for peace.

South Athens Elementary fourth-grade teacher Barbara Railsback and her students sang, “The Star Spangled Banner” while Sam Alford played “Taps” and a wreath was placed at the monument to honor the Veterans. Alford shared one of the more popular verses for “Taps,” since it is not well known that “Taps” has lyrics

Henderson County District Attorney and incoming District Judge for the 392nd District Court Scott McKee was the featured speaker. McKee’s public service has spanned three decades beginning at the age of 17 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Paratrooper. Speaking about the Veterans, both present in body or spirit, McKee said he felt awed and inspired by the history and sacrifice of these men and women. He went on to talk about the recent election, reminding everyone that whether they are Democrat or Republican, Libertarian or Independent, the election process and the peaceful transition of power is crucial to the survival and strength of our great nation. And although neither Hillary Clinton, nor Donald Trump ever served in the military, although they never experienced the loneliness of a deployment, the screaming of a drill instructor or ever heard a gunshot fired in support of a cause greater than themselves. We as Veterans knew that one of them would be our Commander-in-Chief because that’s the way it works.

He spoke about the recent protests in Dallas after the election and thanked God that “we live in a country where we have the right to a peaceful protest because Veterans fought for that right. We fought for freedom of speech, the right to assemble, whether we agree with them or not, this right is vital to our nation, to open debate. Government does not give us our rights; our rights are given by God and it’s our Democracy that recognizes those rights and our Veterans that protect those rights.” McKee spoke of the ballot, the right to vote as the most powerful and dangerous weapon, one that everyone of legal age has and one that should never be holstered. It should always be, “locked and loaded.”

“It takes the courage and blood of brave men and women to keep and protect a free democracy. We as Veterans should not just ride off into the sunset like General MacArthur’s speech at West Point all those years ago. We have much to teach our children and our children’s children. Let our voices carry our history and our legacy.”

Deborah Tanner Deas shared a poem written in 1945 by her father World War II Veteran Douglas Tanner entitled, “The 740th Marches On.” Tanner was on the front row. The ceremony concluded with several more patriotic songs by the Central Athens Elementary fourth-grade students, but many stayed behind to view the monument and talk with the Veterans. The day was beautiful and there were many Veterans, from World War II to present day, to thank.