Council approves special use permits/Veterans recognized with trophies

Posted by : admin | On : November 17, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

The News Writer

MALAKOFF—Malakoff City Council members granted two requests for special use permits to citizens during its Nov. 14 meeting. The Zoning Board recommended fulfilling Francis Caro’s request to place a manufactured home at 109 N. Cole St., having met all requirements. Councilwoman Jerrilyn Tarver said she was excited for Caro’s getting a new home.

Also, Helen Richardson was granted a special use permit to erect a portable building on South Lincoln Street to be used as a church building. The Zoning Board recommended the permit to the council.

Board members also discussed the need for some prohibitions for heavy truck traffic using North Smith Street to get materials to a construction site just north of town. The posting of “No thoroughfare” signs to installing speed bumps were discussed. Interim-police Chief Lloyd Thomas said he has spoken with the construction project managers and developer about directing trucks to circumvent the town on two other possible routes rather than traveling through a residential neighborhood, lacking sidewalks and inhabited by children and senior citizens. “Since then traffic has decreased through the area,” Thomas noted. “However a sign and an ordinance would empower law enforcement to issue citations,” he said.

“Rest assured, something will be done to ensure the safety of residents,” Pagitt said, following a unanimous vote to adopt an ordinance prohibiting truck traffic there.

In other business, council members:

Awarded contracts to Public Management and KSA Engineering pertaining to the application for a Texas Department of Agriculture Texas Community Development Block Grant. A representative of Public Management explained that the process now requires applicants to name their contractors before being given a grant, to help with the grant-writing process. Should the city not receive a grant, the contracts become void, he explained. The deadline for the grant request is Feb. 9, 1917. The city has several utility development projects that would qualify for the matching grant program up to $275,000.

Agreed to become a member of the 2017 Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) to receive member services benefits at a cost of $100 per year. One noted benefit would stabilize energy rates.

Approved the minutes of meeting held on Oct. 17 and Nov. 1.

Agreed to pay the city’s obligations for October.