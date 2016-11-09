Trinidad Veteran returns after serving six years in Navy

By Denise York

The News Staff Writer

TRINIDAD—One Trinidad family is celebrating a reunion with their Petty Officer First Class daughter, who was recently released from military service. Amber Shardee Ferguson returns after six years serving in the U.S. Navy where she achieved the rank of E-6 Petty Officer First Class in just four years.

Amber is the daughter of Mike Ferguson of Trinidad and Lisa Straubing of Tulsa, Okla. Her stepmother is Debbie Ferguson, who told The News “I am extremely proud of Amber and all she has accomplished. She is a beautiful person, inside and out.” Debbie Ferguson’s father Charles Leo Whatley was also a veteran.

She enlisted in October of 2010 after graduating high school in Siloam Springs, Ark and has been an exemplary sailor, achieving Sailor of the Month several times and Sailor of the Year in 2015. She served as a gun specialist aboard the USS Mobile Bay for most of her years in service.

Ferguson has four sisters, the older two of which have retired from service in the U.S. Marine Corp. Her sister Kimberly, a former Marine resides with husband Shawn Jaggers, also a former Marine, in Alabama. Her sister Megan, who along with husband Scott Robbins is retired from the U.S. Marine Corp lives in Georgia. Her younger two sisters are Jackie and Shelby.

Ferguson is now employed by Epsilon Systems as a Ship Supervisor in San Diego, Calif.