Trinidad falls short of playoffs with loss

Posted by : admin | On : November 9, 2016

By Rollin Hadsell

The News Sports Writer

TRINIDAD–The Trinidad Trojans came into their regular season finale with only Oakwood in the way of them and the playoffs. Unfortunately, Oakwood’s quarterback was just too much for the Trojans to handle, as the Panthers came into Trinidad and defeated the Trojans 61-12.

The loss keeps Trinidad out of the playoffs, as Oakwood claims the final playoff spot from the district.

Oakwood started the scoring early, as quarterback Ethan Edgemon threw a 44-yard touchdown pass just two minutes into the game. The extra point was missed, and Oakwood led 6-0 early in the first quarter.

After both teams had to turn the ball over on downs, the Trojans took possession of the ball looking to tie the score. The drive would not last long however, as the Trojans fumbled the snap, giving the ball back to Oakwood in Trojan territory at the 38-yard line.

Oakwood took two plays to score, as running back Jerimiah Sargent had a 10-yard run, and Edgemon finished off the drive with a 28-yard run to extend the Panther lead to 14-0.

After another drive ended with a turnover on downs for the Trojans spanning the first and second quarters, Edgemon threw another touchdown pass, this time from 22 yards, to widen the margin to 20-0.

Trinidad got on the board on the next drive. Starting from their own 18-yard line, the Trojans drove 62 yards in eight plays, ending with a Nathan Williams four-yard touchdown pass to Raymond Dawson, cutting the deficit to 20-6. Oakwood wasted no time answering, going 43 yards in two plays, highlighted by another touchdown pass from Edgemon, this time from 36 yards out to make the score 26-6 with 5:04 left in the half.

The Trojans again answered that touchdown with one of their own. Ronald Marcus rumbled 15 yards for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 26-12. The Panthers would widen the margin to three scores just 30 seconds later, scoring on an Edgemon 36-yard run, putting Oakwood up 34-12, which would be the score going into the locker room at halftime.

After a kickoff from Trinidad, Oakwood took the kickoff back 65 yards for a score, extending the lead to 41-12. On the next possession, Trojan running back Jerry Bannister had a 16-yard run to put the Trojans in good shape for a score, but the drive stalled, turning the ball back over to Oakwood.

On the ensuing possession, Edgemon struck again, throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to put Oakwood up 47-12. After a turnover on downs by the Trojans, the Trinidad defense stepped up, causing a fumble and recovering the ball to give the offense the ball on the 30-yard line.

A holding penalty would stall the Trojan drive, giving the ball back to the Panthers at their own 15. After a 13-yard pass moved them out to the 28 yard line, Edgemon broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run, making it 55-12. Another punt would give the ball back to the Panthers, who would score again, ending the game at 61-12 early in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans fell to 5-5 on the season, and 1-2 in district play.