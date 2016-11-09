Hornets beat Bears on senior night

Posted by : admin | On : November 9, 2016

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The Athens Hornets sent their eight senior football players out with something special on senior night- a victory. The Hornets overwhelmed Brownsboro 32-13 on Nov. 4 at Bruce Field.

With the victory, Athens improved to 2-8 overall, 2-4 in district, but lost out on making the playoffs based on the points system used by the district.

Crandall’s win over Mabank gave the Pirates the final playoff spot in District 8-4A.

Brownsboro started the scoring when Jamal Bell threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Clayton Orr, giving the Bears a 7-0 lead. Athens answered right back, as Athens junior quarterback Xavius Fulton scampered for a 65-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. The ensuing extra point was missed.

Brownsboro would strike again just over a minute and a half later as Saul Williams ran six yards for a Bear touchdown, extending the lead to 13-6. That would be all the scoring the Bears would do on the night however.

Late in the first half, senior running back Noah Bush would score from one yard out to tie the game at 13 going into the locker room at halftime.

It didn’t take long for the Hornets to take the lead in the third quarter, as Bush scored again, this time from three yards out, giving the Hornets their first lead of the game at 19-13. The drive took two minutes and 40 seconds.

Quarterback Javiry Bowman gave the Hornets a 12-point lead with a 20-yard run midway through the third quarter.

Bush would add his third score of the game with a touchdown run with just less than four minutes remaining in the game, this time from 14 yards.

Bush ran for 168 yards on 23 carries in his final high school game. Fulton had five carries for 77 yards, Jerquindon Tayler rushed for 72 yards on his eight attempts, and senior Maalik Hall ran carried the ball six times for 42 yards. The Hornets had 415 yards of total offense on the night.