City Council to issue $12.5M in Certificates of Obligation debt/Cain Center and Texan Theater to be refurbished

Posted by : admin | On : November 9, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

The News Staff Writer

ATHENS—Hoping for a favorable interest rate, the Athens City Council decided to go ahead with its plan to issue certificates of obligation to fund the much-needed overhaul of the Cain Center and to rebuild the Texan Theater.

During the Oct. 24 meeting, the council approved moving forward with a $12.5 million loan, hoping to capture an interest rate of three percent or lower. The bond’s pricing date is anticipated for Dec. 12. The city is required to publish its intent at least 30 days before issuing the certificates.

During an August public meeting and workshop, city officials presented a slide presentation of the repairs needed at the beleaguered civic center, which it had recently taken over. The bottom line of the presentation was that the city had funding options that the privately owned and operated center did not. Repairs are estimated to cost $12.8 million, of which $10.5 million is being sought through certificates of obligation.

The engineering and then repair work is to begin January2017, according to City Manager Philip Rodriguez. The council members at the same August meeting decided to use some of the funding to rebuild the Texan Theater. On Oct. 24, $1.4 million of the loan was allocated for this purpose.

The Texan will deliver a venue for civic events near the courthouse square which would help invigorate downtown with greater economic growth, council members noted in August.

Plans call for the long building with two-level roofing to allow for a panel of high windows for lighting with rooftop a/c units and could be rebuilt and opened within a year’s time. The 6,700 square foot space prices out at around $166 per square foot and holds between 250 and 400 people, depending on the sitting and standing arrangements.

This could be the next jewel in Athens,” Community Development Director Thanansis Kombos said.

Councilman Ed McCain agreed, pointing out that several global companies are planning visits to the city. “A revitalized Texan could be the reason they say, ‘I want to come here.’” McCain said.

The remaining $600,000 is being split between neighborhood park rejuvenation and much needed upgrades to the city’s water and wastewater utilities office.

Though cities are not required to hold an election to issue certificates of obligation, residents may petition for an election on debt incurred through certificates of obligation. If five percent of qualified voters sign a petition before the pricing date, then an election must be held on whether the certificates should be issued.

The Henderson County Voter Registration Office totals 6,936 registered voters in Athens, of which five percent would be 347 voters.

During the Aug.29 public hearing, city officials reported the city’s financial position as strong with a 60-day reserve and one million dollars in an unencumbered fund.

Repayment on the loan wouldn’t start until 2018 and targets three cents of the tax rate over the next 20 years, which could be transferred from the Maintenance and Operations Fund, securities representative Boyd Landen said.