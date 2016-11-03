Tigers upend Teague to win district/

Posted by : admin | On : November 3, 2016

By Russell Slaton

The News Correspondent

MALAKOFF–Malakoff scored a touchdown with 17 seconds left in Oct. 28’s game to topple Teague, 40-36, and clinch at least a share of the District 9-3A championship.

Tonight (Friday, Nov. 4), the Tigers travel to Elkhart for the regular-season finale, looking to finish the school’s first undefeated season since before World War II. The Elks are 5-4 on the season, 3-3 in district play and are coming off a 37-6 loss at Groesbeck. The Elkhart-Malakoff game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

A capacity crowd saw a scoreless first quarter, which ended with Malakoff on the Teague Lion one-yard line. Bre’shawn Williams of Malakoff plunged across the goal line on the first play of the second quarter to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. Teague’s next drive, which included a fourth-down conversion, ended with a three-yard touchdown run at the 7:49 mark of the second quarter to knot things up again, 7-7.

Malakoff moved to midfield on its next possession, following a third-and-five first-down conversion from quarterback Judd Miller to Parker Busch. From there, Miller, who earlier this season was named the “Built Ford Tough” Class 3A state player of the week for his six-touchdown performance against Palestine Westwood on Oct. 14, hooked up with state high-jump champion and Tiger wide receiver Tyler Russell for a 50-yard touchdown pass that put Malakoff back ahead, 14-7 with 5:40 before halftime.

Teague responded with a 31-yard touchdown pass with 3:20 left before halftime, tying the score at 14 points apiece. A Malakoff drive deep into Teague territory ended with an interception returned to Malakoff’s three-yard line, with the Lions scoring a touchdown on the next play. The successful two-point conversion with 1:33 left before halftime gave Teague a 22-14 edge. Malakoff struck back with a Russell touchdown catch on a third-and-goal play from the 11-yard line with 26 seconds left in the first half, with the failed two-point conversion attempt leaving the score at 22-20, Teague, at intermission.

A Malakoff fumble at its own 33-yard line on the first play of the second half was cashed in by Teague with 26-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-down play. The Lions led 29-20 at the 9:29 mark of the third quarter. Two Teague penalties, a pass interference call and an unsportsmanlike conduct flag, aided Malakoff on its next drive, which ended with a Williams three-yard touchdown run with 6:54 left in the third quarter. Malakoff now trailed Teague, 29-27.

Malakoff placekicker Everardo Garcia kicked two field goals, a 31-yard field goal with a minute left in the third quarter to put Malakoff ahead, 30-29, then a 35-yard kick with 8:31 left in the game, which gave Malakoff a 33-29 lead. That score didn’t last long, as Teague scored a 58-yard touchdown run on the first play of its ensuing possession, retaking the lead at 36-33 with 8:21 left in the game.

Teague’s fortune continued on the following kickoff, as Malakoff fumbled at its own 36-yard line. But on a fourth-and-goal play from the one-yard line, Malakoff’s defense stopped Teague cold, giving the Tigers the ball back with 3:08 left in the game.

The Tigers faced a fourth-down-and-eight play from the Teague 42-yard line with 1:02 left in the game, but Malakoff quarterback Miller pulled the game out of the fire by finding Russell for a first down at the 31-yard line with 50 seconds remaining in regulation. Malakoff converted a third-down play for first-down yardage with 34 ticks left on the clock, then facing another third down from the 15-yard line, Miller connected with QT Barker, who lunged for the pylon, scored the touchdown to give Malakoff a 40-36 lead with 17 seconds left in the game and moved Malakoff’s 2016 football team one step closer to the history books.