10 FireDepartments respond to blaze in Log Cabin

Posted by : admin | On : November 3, 2016

The News Staff Reports

LOG CABIN–Ten fire departments were called out to fight a spreading fire to several structures in the lakeside neighborhood of Cherokee Landing in Log Cabin around 5 p.m. Monday. When Payne Springs Fire Chief Randy Harley arrived, a flash in the second structure caused him to ask dispatch to “tone out everybody,” according to reports from the scene.

The original call directed Payne Springs and Eustace Fire departments to respond to 14497 Merrick.

A mechanical issue caused the Log Cabin engine to fail just before the second structure experienced an explosion. Firefighters on the scene had to fall back until tankers and other departments could pressure up and roll out hoses.

Flames from the first two structures soon ignited neighboring ones and the fire quickly spread, leaving structures in heaps of ash and metal material.

No one was in residences at the time of the fire. At least one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, but no loss of life was reported. By 6:30 p.m. the fire was brought under control and stopped in its spread in a wooded area.

Other fire departments also responding to the dispatch included: Caney City, Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Trinidad, Tool, Malakoff and Southside.

Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg was unavailable to report his preliminary findings on the cause of the fire by press time Tuesday.