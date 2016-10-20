Tigers trample Westwood on Homecoming

Posted by : admin | On : October 20, 2016

By Russell Slaton

The News Correspondent

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Tigers football team rocked and rolled on Homecoming, beating Palestine Westwood, 46-14, to remain unbeaten at 7-0. The Tigers are ranked No. 3 in the state by The Associated Press.

Three more regular-season games remain for the Tigers: tonight’s game (Oct. 21) at West, which as of Friday’s slate of games is 3-1 in district; Oct. 28’s game hosting Teague (4-0 in district); then the regular-season finale, at Elkhart (2-2 in district) on Nov. 4. Those three games stand in the way of Malakoff’s first district championship since 2013 and the second undefeated, untied regular season in school history, the first coming in 1940.

The Malakoff Homecoming matchup with Palestine Westwood was the twelfth meeting between the schools since 1972, with Malakoff now holding a 7-5 victory margin over Westwood with Oct. 14’s win. The Tigers have won four consecutive games in the series since 2013.

Malakoff started the beating of Westwood with a Judd Miller-to-Tyler Russell 48-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage for the Tiger offense, which set up shop in Westwood territory after Russell ran back the opening kickoff to midfield. Only 16 seconds elapsed from the clock, and Malakoff led 6-0 after the failed two-point conversion.

Malakoff struck quickly after a Westwood fumble on the kickoff return was recovered by Tiger defender Xavier McCullar at the Westwood 44-yard line, with 11:41 left in the first quarter. That drive was capped when QT Barker took a swing pass 10 yards for a touchdown at the 10:22 mark of the opening stanza. The extra-point kick gave Malakoff a 13-0 advantage.

Touchdown No. 3 for Malakoff came with 7:08 left in the first quarter, when ShaZarrion Bailey plunged into the end zone from one yard out. The extra-attempt clanged off the upright, leaving the score at Malakoff 19, Westwood 0. Bailey again scored a Tiger touchdown, this time on a 38-yard throw-and-run that put Malakoff ahead 26-0 with 4:35 left in the first quarter, including the successful point-after kick.

Westwood got its first stop on defense late in the first quarter, then early in the second quarter, the Westwood offense picked up its initial first down of the game. A chop-block penalty killed that Westwood drive, with Malakoff essentially finishing off their visitors with a 61-yard Miller-to-Russell touchdown pass on Malakoff’s first play after Westwood punted the ball back. Malakoff now led 33-9 with 8:10 before halftime.

Malakoff’s defense forced another punt, which went out of bounds at the Westwood 48-yard line. Two plays later, with five minutes before halftime, QT Barker caught a 43-yard touchdown pass, upping Malakoff’s lead to 40-0 (extra point kick good), which stood as the halftime score

Six more Malakoff points were rung up with 7:43 left in the third quarter (the extra-point kick was blocked), when Miller connected with Russell for a 22-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-down-and-eight play. After going up 46-0, Malakoff’s lineup was littered with backups, with Westwood scoring two late touchdowns to account for the 46-14 final.