Tigers maul Bulldogs in district contest/Remain No. three in state ranking with undefeated record

Posted by : admin | On : October 13, 2016

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–The Eustace Bulldogs lost 49-6 to the third-ranked Malakoff Tigers in Malakoff Sept. 7 at Tiger Stadium.

The Tiger’s offense was on a roll Friday night, dishing out 300 yards of total offense in the first half alone, while the Bulldogs were held to just 173 all game. The Tiger’s record raises to 6-0 and 3-0 in district 9-3A alone.

Malakoff quarterback Judd Miller was accurate all night, completing 15 of his 18 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns. He added 57 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground.

Tigers running back Breashawn Williams led the game in rushing with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, including a 95-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Scoring got underway quickly, as Malakoff reached the endzone on the first drive of the game when Miller found QT Barker for an 8-yard pass. After the failed two-point conversion, Malakoff led 6-0.

The Bulldogs started to get an offensive drive going to fight back, but a pass was picked off by the Tigers to force the interception and turnover. The Tigers used that turnover to score again, this time on a 26-yard run by Miller. The two-point conversion was good and the Tigers led 14-0.

Eustace scored its lone touchdown of the night next, capped off by a 32-yard pass from Alejandro Sanchez to Clifton Johnson on a fourth down play to make the game 14-6 at the 10:50 mark in the second quarter.

The Tigers were not phased. Miller answered back with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Barker to take the 20-6 lead. The PAT was no good.

From this point on it was all Malakoff. Tiger touchdowns in the first half include a 20-yard Miller pass to Russell and a 6-yard Williams run.

Barker finished the game with six catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns, and Russell had five catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs used three quarterbacks in Shanchez’s first game back returning from an injury.

Cameron Rogers was the leading runner for the Bulldogs with 23 carries for 89 yards.