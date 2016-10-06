Trinidad tumbles in Homecoming heartbreaker

Posted by : admin | On : October 6, 2016



By Russell Slaton

The News Correspondent

TRINIDAD–A Trinidad Trojan second-half comeback came up short in a 51-50 Homecoming loss to the Fannindel Falcons, played Saturday, Oct. 1 at Trojan Field.

Trinidad fell behind 31-18, early in the third quarter, when the Trojan comeback commenced. With 6:30 left in the third quarter, Trinidad’s Colby Snider found Jerry Bannister for a 40-yard touchdown pass, but the extra-point conversion failed when the run was stopped short of the goal line. That got Trinidad closer, 31-24.

The first play for Fannindel after the Trinidad touchdown, a long pass to near the goal line, was intercepted by Trojan Jaden Garcia, who brought the ball all the way back to the Fannindel 20-yard line. From there, on the first play on offense, Trinidad’s Jerry Bannister scampered 20 yards for a Trojan touchdown. Ronald Marcus rumbled in for the one-point, point-after conversion, which gave Trinidad a 32-31 lead with 6:04 left in the third quarter.

Fannindel retook the lead at 38-32 with 4:29 left in the third quarter, but Trinidad responded with a score of its own, tying the game at 38 points apiece when Trojan fullback Nathan Williams plunged across the goal line from two yards out for six points with 31 seconds left in the third quarter (the extra-point play that followed failed).

Ronald Marcus of Trinidad recovered a Fannindel fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the ensuing drive ended with a Falcon score on an interception returned for a touchdown, moving Fannindel ahead, 44-38, with the point-after conversion run failing with 8:19 left in the game.

Fannindel went up further, 51-38, following a 10-yard touchdown run and successful PAT with 6:11 left in the game. Trinidad chipped away at the Falcon lead when Ronald Marcus ran 25 yards for a touchdown with 5:24 left in the game, which came after Trinidad receiver Romal Womack was interfered with on a long touchdown pass attempt.

Fannindel faced a fourth-down-and-five-yard play at the Trinidad 25-yard line, but the Falcons fumbled and Trojan Colby Snider scooped up the football and scooted down the sideline for a Trinidad touchdown, bringing Trinidad to within one point with 3:52 left in the game. However, Fannindel stopped the Trojan point-after conversion run, which if successful would have tied the game at 51.

Alas, Fannindel held the football and ran out the clock inside the Trinidad 10-yard line, clinching a 51-50 victory over Trinidad. Fannindel is now 3-2 on the 2016 season, while Trinidad’s record evens at 3-3. The Trinidad Trojans return to the gridiron on Oct. 21 with a football contest at Milford.